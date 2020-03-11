Javadekar Slams Japan's Nikkei Asian Review Over Article on PM Modi's Policies, Says it 'Lacks Facts'
The article talks about how the BJP's thumping victories in 2014 and 2019 had not helped in solving India's economic problems.
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed Japan's Nikkei Asian Review over an article critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, saying it lacked facts.
In its latest cover story, the Japanese publication said Prime Minister Modi might have won the elections but his policies have "paralyzed" India's economy.
The article talks about how the BJP's thumping victories in 2014 and 2019 had not helped in solving India's economic problems.
"Dear @NAR, your column about India is full of anecdotes & conjectures. However it lacks a basic element: FACTS," Javadekar said in a tweet.
"Why don't you educate yourself with the below facts so that you have some credibility the next time you write about India," Javadekar said, referring to a Twitter user's take down of the article contesting several of its assertions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla will Always Like to be Part of Shehnaz Gill's Life
- Pics of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu Playing Holi Will Take You Back to Your Childhood
- All England Championships: PV Sindhu Eases Past Beiwen Zhang into Second Round
- Saudi Aramco Slammed for Racism after Dressing Foreign Worker as Hand-Sanitizer Bottle
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: This Will be The Definitive Android Flagship For a Long Time