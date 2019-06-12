Prakash Javadekar to Seek Report on Journalist Allegedly Bashed up by Railway Cops in UP

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said he will seek a report on the incident of a journalist allegedly being beaten up by General Railway Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a question at the briefing of the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on the incident, Javadekar said he will seek a report on the matter.

Two railway policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing the television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Journalist Amit Sharma also alleged that "they forced me to take my clothes off and urinated on me." However, this charge has been denied by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police O P Singh ordered that Rakesh Kumar, the GRP's Shamli Station House Officer, and constable Sanjay Pawar be suspended, the Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted Wednesday morning. ​