Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prakash Javadekar to Seek Report on Journalist Allegedly Bashed up by Railway Cops in UP

Two railway policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing the television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prakash Javadekar to Seek Report on Journalist Allegedly Bashed up by Railway Cops in UP
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said he will seek a report on the incident of a journalist allegedly being beaten up by General Railway Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a question at the briefing of the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on the incident, Javadekar said he will seek a report on the matter.

Two railway policemen were suspended for allegedly thrashing the television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Journalist Amit Sharma also alleged that "they forced me to take my clothes off and urinated on me." However, this charge has been denied by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police O P Singh ordered that Rakesh Kumar, the GRP's Shamli Station House Officer, and constable Sanjay Pawar be suspended, the Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted Wednesday morning. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram