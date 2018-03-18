English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawaharlal Nehru's Statue Blackened in West Bengal, Three-way Blame Game On
Burdwan: India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's statue with its face blackened was found in Katwa town of West Bengal on Saturday.
The Congress has blamed the BJP for the incident, but the saffron party denied any involvement in it.
The statue at Telephone Maidan at Katwa town in East Burdwan district with its face blackened was found on Saturday by the locals, who then informed the police about it.
A complaint was lodged by them, the police said, adding an investigation into the incident was underway.
Chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run Katwa municipality Rabindranath Chattopadhyay condemned the blackening of Nehru's statue and said it was cleaned by the civic body later in the day.
Katwa Town Congress secretary Subhashish Samanta has alleged that BJP workers were behind the incident, while the saffron party's rural district secretary Sandip Nandy has said the party had no role in it.
A bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised on March 7 in Kolkata by seven persons, including a woman.
Statues of communist leader Vladimir Lenin, social reformer Ramasamy Periyar and that of Bhimrao Ambedkar were vandalised in Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh respectively in recent days
