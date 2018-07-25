GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
0Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
0Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
0Seats
Others

OTH

Others
0Seats
 referesh button
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jawan Arrested on Charge of Attempt to Rape in Secunderabad: Police

The accused, a jawan posted in the Signal Regimentary in Secunderabad here, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the 19-year old girl.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2018, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jawan Arrested on Charge of Attempt to Rape in Secunderabad: Police
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A 32-year old army personnel has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a teenaged girl after 'assaulting' her boy friend here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a jawan posted in the Signal Regimentary in Secunderabad here, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the 19-year old girl.

He was caught after a police constable passing by the area rushed to the spot on hearing cries of the girl.

The incident occurred on the night of July 23 when the girl and her friend took shelter under a tree near a hillock
as it was raining.

Police said the man dragged the girl into nearby bushes after attacking her friend and tried to rape her. When she
resisted, her had hit her.

However, he fled the scene on seeing the police constable, who gave a chase along with another colleague and managed to
nab him. The jawan allegedly attacked one of the constables, they said.

A native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...