Jawan Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at SSB camp in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP): A soldier of the 66th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun at the Hardidali camp in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night and the victim was identified as Basher Ahmad (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.