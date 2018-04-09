Jawan Goes Missing From Border in 2009, Mother's 7-year Fight Ends With Rs 10 Lakh Relief

2) It is hereby informed that Special Family Pension for Smt Kamla Devi has been granted with effect from 19/11/2009. Ex-gratia lump sump of Rs. 10 Lakh has also been sanctioned to Smt Kamla Devi. @nsitharaman https://t.co/SNdG4NqTAS — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) April 9, 2018

Kamla Devi, mother of rifleman Rinku Ram who went missing while patrolling along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh in 2009, finally won her battle of more than seven years as the Defence Ministry approved special family pension and ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to her.Devi had approached the armed forces tribunal at Chandigarh seeking pension of her son but was told that it would be released only after his body was found, said officials.In November, 2009, Rinku Ram of JAK Rifles had fallen into a raging river while patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along China border in Arunachal Pradesh. His body was never found."It is hereby informed that Special Family Pension for Smt Kamla Devi has been granted with effect from 19/11/2009. Ex-gratia lump sump of Rs 10 lakh has also been sanctioned to Smt Kamla Devi," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.She said the case was brought to her notice on April 1.Kamla Devi had approached the Armed Forces Tribunal to get her son's pension, but was told that it would be released only after the body was found.Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry had issued a press release on grant of pension to Devi but later it was withdrawn. Official sources said it was withdrawn as it contained some factual errors.