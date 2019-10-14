Jawan Killed After Escort Vehicle of Police Officer Collides With Bus on Jammu-Pathankot Highway
The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP)on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua.
Stranded vehicles wait for the national highway to open on the outskirts of Jammu (PTI)
Jammu: An escort vehicle of a top police officer collided with a bus on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, leaving a jawan dead and two others injured, officials said.
The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP)on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua, they said.
SSB jawan Deen Dayal died and two security personnel were injured in the accident.
Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver for rash driving, they said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dream Girl Emerges Highest Grossing Film of Ayushmann Khurrana's Career, Surpasses Badhaai Ho
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day