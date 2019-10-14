Take the pledge to vote

Jawan Killed After Escort Vehicle of Police Officer Collides With Bus on Jammu-Pathankot Highway

The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP)on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua.

PTI

October 14, 2019
Jawan Killed After Escort Vehicle of Police Officer Collides With Bus on Jammu-Pathankot Highway
Stranded vehicles wait for the national highway to open on the outskirts of Jammu (PTI)

Jammu: An escort vehicle of a top police officer collided with a bus on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, leaving a jawan dead and two others injured, officials said.

The police vehicle was escorting additional director general of police (ADGP)on the highway when it collided with a passenger bus at Dhaloti Morh in Kathua, they said.

SSB jawan Deen Dayal died and two security personnel were injured in the accident.

Police have seized the bus and arrested the driver for rash driving, they said

