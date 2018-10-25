English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawan Killed, Another Injured as Militants Attack Army Camp in Kashmir's Tral
The militants using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9pm, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana who was on guard duty.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire by militants in Tral area of south Kashmir on Thursday, the second such incident within a week, officials said.
The militants using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9pm, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana who was on guard duty, they said.
While Ngamsiamliana received a fatal shot in his head, another jawan identified as Thake Dhoniy received minor injuries, the officials said.
This is the second such incident within four days in which militants have used sniper rifle to carry out attack on security establishments.
An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on October 21 by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
