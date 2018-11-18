English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawan Killed in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh; Two Injured
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest between Bheji and Elarmadgu, located around 500 km from state capital Raipur, the rebels triggered the blast.
Representative image.
Loading...
Raipur: A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district Sunday, police said.
The incident took place between Bhejji and Elarmadgu villages when a team of the DRG, the state police's anti-Naxal force, was conducting a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena told PTI.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest between Bheji and Elarmadgu, located around 500 km from state capital Raipur, the rebels triggered the blast, he said.
"Assistant Constable Karram Dara was seriously injured in the explosion, while two others sustained minor injuries," Meena said, adding that reinforcement was rushed to the spot immediately.
"Dara succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted to Raipur. The two other injured jawans were admitted at (a hospital in) Raipur and said to be out of danger," he said.
An operation was underway to trace the ultras involved in the attack, the SP added.
IEDs or home-made bombs are frequently used by Maoists to target security personnel in Chhattisgarh.
Sukma was among the over half-a-dozen districts, most of them Naxal-affected, where polling was held in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election on November 12.
The first phase of the polls covered 18 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state and the remaining constituencies will vote on November 20 in the second and final round of polling in the state. The election results will be announced on December 11.
The incident took place between Bhejji and Elarmadgu villages when a team of the DRG, the state police's anti-Naxal force, was conducting a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena told PTI.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest between Bheji and Elarmadgu, located around 500 km from state capital Raipur, the rebels triggered the blast, he said.
"Assistant Constable Karram Dara was seriously injured in the explosion, while two others sustained minor injuries," Meena said, adding that reinforcement was rushed to the spot immediately.
"Dara succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted to Raipur. The two other injured jawans were admitted at (a hospital in) Raipur and said to be out of danger," he said.
An operation was underway to trace the ultras involved in the attack, the SP added.
IEDs or home-made bombs are frequently used by Maoists to target security personnel in Chhattisgarh.
Sukma was among the over half-a-dozen districts, most of them Naxal-affected, where polling was held in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election on November 12.
The first phase of the polls covered 18 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state and the remaining constituencies will vote on November 20 in the second and final round of polling in the state. The election results will be announced on December 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Dhoni Drove Team Bus During Laxman's 100th Test
- No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...