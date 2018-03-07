GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jawan Martyred in Manipur Ambush, Army Intensifies Operations Against Insurgents

The martyred army jawan has been identified as Sepoy Abhijit Mandal of 28 Rajput under IGAR South. The injured personnel of 28 Rajput have been identified as Naik Rajkumar, Sepoy Daya Ram and Sepoy Rinku.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jawan Martyred in Manipur Ambush, Army Intensifies Operations Against Insurgents
The martyred army jawan has been identified as Sepoy Abhijit Mandal of 28 Rajput under IGAR South. The injured personnel of 28 Rajput have been identified as Naik Rajkumar, Sepoy Daya Ram and Sepoy Rinku.
Imphal: One army personnel was martyred and 3 others were injured in an IED blast in Manipur’s Chandel district on Tuesday. The blast took place at around 4 pm between the Army’s company operating base at Khengjoi and L Bongjoi village near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The martyred army jawan has been identified as Sepoy Abhijit Mandal of 28 Rajput under IGAR South. The injured personnel of 28 Rajput have been identified as Naik Rajkumar, Sepoy Daya Ram and Sepoy Rinku.

They have been admitted to the military hospital at Leimakhong. Army sources say they are now in stable condition. A second blast took place on the same day at Kamzong, Ukhrul district at a civilian’s house. No one was injured in the incident.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed two hand grenades at Sanjeevani ground in Imphal West causing no injuries or casualties. Search operations are on. The army, in a statement on Wednesday, said they have intensified operations against insurgents.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES