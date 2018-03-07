Jawan Martyred in Manipur Ambush, Army Intensifies Operations Against Insurgents

One army personnel was martyred and 3 others were injured in an IED blast in Manipur’s Chandel district on Tuesday. The blast took place at around 4 pm between the Army’s company operating base at Khengjoi and L Bongjoi village near the Indo-Myanmar border.The martyred army jawan has been identified as Sepoy Abhijit Mandal of 28 Rajput under IGAR South. The injured personnel of 28 Rajput have been identified as Naik Rajkumar, Sepoy Daya Ram and Sepoy Rinku.They have been admitted to the military hospital at Leimakhong. Army sources say they are now in stable condition. A second blast took place on the same day at Kamzong, Ukhrul district at a civilian’s house. No one was injured in the incident.In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed two hand grenades at Sanjeevani ground in Imphal West causing no injuries or casualties. Search operations are on. The army, in a statement on Wednesday, said they have intensified operations against insurgents.