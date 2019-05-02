Jawan on Poll Duty Killed in Shootout at Central Forces Base in Bengal's Howrah

: One soldier was killed and two were injured in a gunfight on Thursday at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district.Central forces have been deployed in the region ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections. They had reportedly set up a camp in a girls school here for carrying out poll duty.The deceased jawan, Bholanath Das was from the seventh Battalion of Assam rifles.The accused, identified as Lakshmi Kanta Burman, opened 13 rounds of fire from 2 Insas Rifles. He is currently under police detention.The two injured jawans were shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, the police said, adding that one of them continues to be in a critical state.No official reasons have been cited for the shootout yet, but eyewitnesses say that the accused was under tremendous mental stress. The jawan was apparently asking for leave which was not sanctioned to him.