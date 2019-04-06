Jawan vs Chowkidar: In Fight Against Corruption, How Varanasi Has Turned into Battleground Royale

With no money but support of over 10,000 security personnel, this UP candidate is all set to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From an ordinary man, he became a star-of-sorts when he hit the headlines in 2017 after his video on plight of soldiers became viral. But this "revelation" came with a price — he lost his job and later his son. Now, the former security personnel wants to expose the "corrupt" BJP and the PM, who is "hand in glove with dishonest people".Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from the service in the year 2017 after he released a video on poor quality of food served to soldiers, is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against PM Modi."People still know about me because of my video that went viral. There were also rumours that I have died, but here I am taking my fight against corruption to next level and I request all the countrymen to help me in my mission against corruption," he said while speaking to News18 in Lucknow.Yadav said that when the Modi government came to power in 2014, people had high hopes that he will end corruption. "Considering the assurance, I wrote to the PMO, Home Ministry, DG BSF and Human Rights several times to bring out the discrepancies and corruption in our department. But instead to taking any action, the authorities started harassing me," he said."I was eventually dismissed from my job. This makes it clear the the PM is hand in gloves with the corrupt. On one hand he claims that he is fighting corruption and on the other, he is finishing those who are fighting against corruption," the agitated former BSF constable added.In 2017, the BSF had set up a court of inquiry against Yadav after he claimed in a viral video that the dal served to them was watery and the chapatis were burnt.An investigation was ordered into the incident by Home Ministry ordered and the PMO had also sought a report. Yadav was shifted out of LoC and was later on dismissed on charges of indiscipline.When asked why was he contesting against PM Modi and no other BJP minister, the ex-BSF constable said, "I lost my son in January, now I have nothing to lose. I have only one option and that is to reach Parliament and raise the voice of the security personnel. That is why I have decided to contest elections against PM Narendra Modi."Sharing his action plan for the elections, Yadav claimed to have support of at least 10,000 retired security personnel. "We don't have money to fight elections, also now I don’t have a job. Our only way to reach people is through door-to-door campaign and we will do that. We will go and tell people the reality of the claims that Modi ji makes about doing welfare of the jawans. We have backing of around ten thousand retired security personnel who have pledged their support to me along with some social organisations," he said."My nomination from Varanasi will be a day after Modi ji files his paper. I am already meeting several political parties for their support. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has pledged his support, Yadav Sena has pledged their support, Om Prakash Rajbhar was also positive when we met him. We had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday and he said he will also take a call on my candidature soon," added Yadav.When asked about his opinion on security issues making it to political speeches, he said, "Security forces should not be involved in politics, it is unfortunate that today security forces are being roped in politics. Just like the issue of chowkidar, where votes are being sought in the name of security guards. The real chowkidar of the country are security personnel who are guarding the country from enemies, but our politicians are now busy asking for vote in their name, which is unfortunate."