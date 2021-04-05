In Poll-bound West Bengal, Jaya Bachchan is TMC’s Answer to BJP’s Star Campaigner Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata: The Bollywood star power is at full play in the election-bound West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress is now relying on actor-politician and Bollywood star, Jaya Bachchan, to appeal the voters, specifically the women voters of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using the fan following of the Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined the party, to attract the crowds in rural Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty has been campaigning for the BJP with numerous election rallies and road shows since last few weeks. He is not contesting the West Bengal Assembly election this time though.

Jaya Bachchan, yet another famous daughter of Bengal from Bollywood, is being touted as the TMC’s answer to megastar Mithun Chakraborty’s celebrity appeal.

The Samajwadi party Rajya Sabh MP, Jaya Bachchan, reached Kolkata on Sunday. She was received by TMC MP Derek O’Brien and state Housing Minister Chadrima Bhattacharya at the airport.

According to the party sources, Jaya Bachchan will stay in Kolkata and join the election campaign for TMC candidates for the next four days. She will hold four road shows in the state for many TMC candidates. She will also be accompanied by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at one of the election rallies.

Jaya Bachchan, a member of Rajya Sabha since 2004, has recently been seen taking on the ruling BJP on the floor of the House on several occasions. Jaya and her husband Amitabh Bachchan, have always maintained a good bond with the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Accepting the request of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Bachchan couple had also attended the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2018.

Experts are of the opinion that TMC is using Jaya Bachchan now as their trump card in the election campaign against the star power of Mithun Chakraborty. Like Mithun, Jaya too has a large fan following in Bengal. The TMC has been relying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s persona to appeal the voters, specifically women voters. Now, for the next few days, the state will witness yet another daughter of Bengal taking on the BJP.