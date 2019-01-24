English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaya Death Probe Panel Rejects Apollo Hospital's Plea for Medical Board
Arumughaswamy Commission rejected the petition, saying that a medical board cannot be constituted to play a supervisory role.
New Delhi: Adding a new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe, the Arumughaswamy Commission has dismissed Apollo Hospitals' application to form a medical board in order to look into the testimonies provided by doctors on the treatment administered to former Tamil Nadu chief minister.
In the 26-page order, Jaya death probe panel called Apollo's demand belated and an attempt to scrap the evidence already submitted by its doctors.
Apollo Hospitals had filed a petition on December 28, asking the one-man commission to form a 21-member medical board alleging that many serious errors had crept into the depositions by various doctors as the Commission's typist could not comprehend the medical terminology used by its doctors.
The Commission rejected this application and stated that Apollo's petition was filed with an intention to stall the Commission's proceedings. "..Commission alone can evaluate the medical evidence and medical records produced during inquiry to see whether proper treatment had been provided. Medical Board cannot be constituted to play a supervisory role,” read the report," the report said.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
The probe panel was set up in September 2017 and since then more than 100 people have deposed before it. The commission had also summoned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to depose before it.
