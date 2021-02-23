Jaya Ekadashi 2021: Check Here to Know Muhurats, Rituals of This Auspicious Day

Ekadashi fast is considered to be one of the most superior fasts. Every month has one Ekadashi is Shukla Paksha and one in Krishna Paksha and each of them has its own significance. The month of Magh is considered highly pious and virtuous and in the Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is known as Jaya Ekadashi. According to the Vedic calendar, Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on Tuesday, February 23.

Lord Vishnu, the patron of creation is worshipped on Ekadashi day and it is believed that fasting and worshipping him on this day removes all kinds of sins, eliminates poverty, and brings happiness at home.

Devotees who are on fast today can go through the below-mentioned details to know about the auspicious time and what are the rules of fasting.

Jaya Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat:

Ekadashi began on February 22 at 5:16 pm and will end on February 23 at 6:05 pm. The most auspicious time for Jaya Ekadashi Paran is from 6.51 am to 9.09 am on February 24. Paran refers to the process of breaking the fast and is performed after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast.

Dont's on Jaya Ekadashi

Following are the things which one needs to avoid doing on the day.

1. It is advised to avoid eating rice on the day. Devotees should stay calm and patient on the day. It is also said to follow Brahmacharya completely on Jaya Ekadashi.

2. Along with rice, eating gram or gram flour and honey should also be avoided.

3. According to the beliefs, Ekadashi is considered very auspicious among all dates therefore, to get the benefit of this day people should not say harsh words to anyone and should not indulge in any kind of fights.

4. It is also advised to wake up early in the morning on Ekadashi and should not sleep in the evening.

Rituals you should know about

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, people should take a bath before sunrise in the morning and should worship Lord Vishnu following the rituals with a pure heart. You can offer Prasad, Tulsi water, fruits, coconut, incense sticks and flowers to the deities. Narayan Stotra and Vishnu Sahasranama should be recited and people must donate something on the day.