English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, Supporters March to Collector's Office as I-T Sleuths Raid His Residence and Offices
Enraged over the searches, the TDP leader along with his colleagues staged a dharna in Guntur's Pattabhipuram and later went to collector's office.
Jayadev Galla. (Image: CNN-News18 TV Grab)
Loading...
New Delhi: Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, the lawmaker who had moved the no-confidence motion against PM Modi-led government last year, became the fourth TDP leader to come under I-T department's scanner on Tuesday.
Late at night, a team of officers raided the residence and offices of Galla, who is also the owner of Amaron Batteries. Enraged over the sudden searches, the TDP leader along with his colleagues staged a dharna in Guntur's Pattabhipuram, following which he reached the collector's office.
According to sources, the officials are questioning Jayadev's company accountant. "The central government is targeting TDP through these searches," the MP told News18.
The development comes even as the Opposition has been crying "political vendetta" ever since the searches began in West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Recently, the I-T department had swooped down on the Proddatur residence of Mydukur TDP candidate Putta Sudhakar Yadav. Claiming that his "reputed" infrastructure company had paid all taxes promptly, Yadav termed the searches an "election-eve conspiracy" to defame him and leave his voters disillusioned. The raid triggered protests from others, including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRC) Chairman Venkata Subba Reddy and TDP MP CM Ramesh.
Besides Yadav, TDP candidates Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Kovelamudi Ravindra also came under I-T scanner.
The I-T officials had conducted searches on the hospital of Reddy in Guntur. The gas agency and petrol outlets belonging to Kovelamudi Ravindra alias Nani in Guntur were also searched. Last week, the party leaders lodged a complaint with the Election Commission blaming that the raids were being carried out intentionally.
Two days ago, the Election Commission had issued a notification, asking agencies to be neutral while conducting searches, and asked them to inform the poll panel about any such move well in advance.
Late at night, a team of officers raided the residence and offices of Galla, who is also the owner of Amaron Batteries. Enraged over the sudden searches, the TDP leader along with his colleagues staged a dharna in Guntur's Pattabhipuram, following which he reached the collector's office.
According to sources, the officials are questioning Jayadev's company accountant. "The central government is targeting TDP through these searches," the MP told News18.
The development comes even as the Opposition has been crying "political vendetta" ever since the searches began in West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Recently, the I-T department had swooped down on the Proddatur residence of Mydukur TDP candidate Putta Sudhakar Yadav. Claiming that his "reputed" infrastructure company had paid all taxes promptly, Yadav termed the searches an "election-eve conspiracy" to defame him and leave his voters disillusioned. The raid triggered protests from others, including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRC) Chairman Venkata Subba Reddy and TDP MP CM Ramesh.
Besides Yadav, TDP candidates Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Kovelamudi Ravindra also came under I-T scanner.
The I-T officials had conducted searches on the hospital of Reddy in Guntur. The gas agency and petrol outlets belonging to Kovelamudi Ravindra alias Nani in Guntur were also searched. Last week, the party leaders lodged a complaint with the Election Commission blaming that the raids were being carried out intentionally.
Two days ago, the Election Commission had issued a notification, asking agencies to be neutral while conducting searches, and asked them to inform the poll panel about any such move well in advance.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcoming iPhones?
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighter Jet
- Watch: NRIs Show Support for PM Modi With Flash Mob and 'Namo Again' T-Shirts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results