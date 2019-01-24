Jayalalalithaa Death Probe Panel Dismisses Apollo’s Plea for Medical Board

Justice Arumughasamy Commission, appointed to probe the hospitalisation and death circumstances of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has dismissed Apollo Hospital’s plea to form a medical board. The commission has said that it is in the final stages of its investigation.In December 2018, Apollo Hospitals had filed an application seeking constitution of a 21-member medical board to look into the treatment given to former CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Apollo had reasoned that there were many medical errors recorded by the commission when doctors from Apollo had deposed before the probe panel.The commission also hit out at Apollo saying that the hospital’s plea is a belated application and that it is the duty of the probe panel to analyse the evidence and not that of the medical board.“The words such as ‘intubation’ have been recorded as ‘incubation’ and instead of íntu’ it has been typed as íncu’. Mere ‘tu’ has been recorded as ‘çu’ and it will not change the nature of the disease. For the above said reason, the applicant (Apollo) has come forward with the present application insisting that panel doctors have to be appointed. The commission is very clear about Endocarditis (IE). Even the above said mistake crept in because of the particular doctor spelled the word that way and the same was typed. Even if it is typed wrongly, the above said three words will not be the sole ground to appoint the medical board,” said the commission’s order.Apollo in its application said many medical terms were wrongly recorded. It cited examples like ‘intubation’ as ‘incubation’, 'sternotomy' as ‘stenotomy’ and ‘enterococcus’ bacteria as ‘endocarditis’ bacteria.The commission further reiterated that there are many depositions that raise serious doubts on the treatment given to former CM Jayalalithaa.The order stated: “The Apollo Hospital has failed to follow the established clinical guidelines prescribed in their own text book in respect of surgical intervention for vegetation in mitral valve and perforation. Such lapses among other things, which appear on the face of the record has raised serious doubts and suspicion regarding the treatment of honourable late chief minister, necessitating constitution of the commission of inquiry.”The Justice Arumughasamy Commission had in May 2018 requested the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a medical board to look into the volumes submitted by Apollo.Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam will be the last witness to appear before the commission, most likely before January 29.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.