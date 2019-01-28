English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jayalalithaa Had Mood Swings During Hospitalisation: Doctor Tells Panel
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
File photo of J Jayalalithaa. (Getty Images)
Chennai: Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation in 2016 had mood fluctuations and wanted to be left alone on several occasions, a doctor who treated her has told an Inquiry commission probing the circumstances leading to the AIADMK leader's death.
She was in fluctuating mood, sometimes she will smile, sometimes she will say "leave me alone," the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry said in a recent order quoting the deposition of Dr Shilpa.
In her capacity as a critical care duty doctor, she had attended to Jayalalithaa between October 1 and December 4,
2016.
Shilpa, an anaesthetist, made the remarks on Jayalalithaa's then health status while giving evidence as a
commission witness on the ailments of the late leader.
The deposition of Shilpa has been mentioned in the commission's order dismissing a plea of the Apollo Hospitals
seeking constitution of a 21-member medical board to help the panel examine medical records related to her treatment in 2016.
The commission said Dr Shilpa was cross-examined only by the counsel for first respondent V K Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and not by the counsel for the hospital.
Shilpa had resigned her job in the Apollo Hospitals in 2017.
Anyway, the hospital admitted to the views expressed by Dr Shilpa, the panel said adding at last, the critical care
doctor's assessment "proved that Chief Minister had cardiac arrest on the evening of December 4, 2016."
"That is the reason the counsel for the applicant hospital has not put any question even though Dr Shilpa was
present before this commission on two occasions," it said.
The Commission said state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in his deposition admitted that the evidence
of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, was sufficient and there was no need for a medical panel.
Citing the assistance provided by government doctors following its request to decipher the medical records, the
commission had last week dismissed the hospital's application for the medical board.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the
AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She was in fluctuating mood, sometimes she will smile, sometimes she will say "leave me alone," the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry said in a recent order quoting the deposition of Dr Shilpa.
In her capacity as a critical care duty doctor, she had attended to Jayalalithaa between October 1 and December 4,
2016.
Shilpa, an anaesthetist, made the remarks on Jayalalithaa's then health status while giving evidence as a
commission witness on the ailments of the late leader.
The deposition of Shilpa has been mentioned in the commission's order dismissing a plea of the Apollo Hospitals
seeking constitution of a 21-member medical board to help the panel examine medical records related to her treatment in 2016.
The commission said Dr Shilpa was cross-examined only by the counsel for first respondent V K Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and not by the counsel for the hospital.
Shilpa had resigned her job in the Apollo Hospitals in 2017.
Anyway, the hospital admitted to the views expressed by Dr Shilpa, the panel said adding at last, the critical care
doctor's assessment "proved that Chief Minister had cardiac arrest on the evening of December 4, 2016."
"That is the reason the counsel for the applicant hospital has not put any question even though Dr Shilpa was
present before this commission on two occasions," it said.
The Commission said state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in his deposition admitted that the evidence
of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, was sufficient and there was no need for a medical panel.
Citing the assistance provided by government doctors following its request to decipher the medical records, the
commission had last week dismissed the hospital's application for the medical board.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the
AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Officially Launched: Here’s All the Information
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results