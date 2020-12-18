Jayalalithaa’s Adopted Son Sudhakaran Likely to be Released from Bengaluru Jail Soon

VN Sudhakaran, the adopted son of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is likely to be released from jail soon. Sudhakaran’s lawyer told the media on Friday that court formalities are complete and they have got the court order, a copy of which has been sent to jail authorities as well.

Sudhakaran was among four convicted in a disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa. The then AIADMK chief, her close confidante VK Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi were all convicted to a four-year-jail term in the case.

Sudhakaran, Sasikala and Ilavarasi have been lodged in Bengaluru’s Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara, a city suburb, for the last four years. Sasikala and Ilavarasi will continue to be in jail till the last week of January, which is when their prison term ends.

Sudhakaran’s lawyer said they had petitioned a local court for an early release for him as he had already served 92 days in jail as an under-trial. His lawyer said the fine amount of Rs 10 crore will be paid on Friday or latest by Monday. After that, Sudhakaran is likely to walk free, possibly as early as Monday evening.

As of now, Sasikala’s prison term ends on January 27, 2021, but her lawyers too have been petitioning the Home Department for early release on various grounds. Her return to Tamil Nadu almost four months before the assembly elections has evoked curiosity on whether she could still be a prominent political player. Though the law mandates that she cannot herself contest an election for another six years, she could still be an influence on or against the ruling AIADMK which she was earlier a part of.