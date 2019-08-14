Jayalalithaa's Home in Chennai's Poes Garden to be Turned Into Public Memorial

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai's Poes garden — Veda Nilayam— got a green signal from the city's District Collectorate to be converted into a public memorial after the pending legal cases in the Madras High Court are settled.

A report of the District Collectorate, which highlights the concerns of the residents of Poes Garden, has been made public. They fear turning the house into a memorial open to public would be inconvenient and breach their privacy.

A total of 31 residents of the affluent neighbourhood, and seven from in an around it attended a public meeting where they raised these concerns.

"Some of the residents of the Poes Garden expressed that if they could get the same concern, security and care when the former Chief Minister was alive by the Government of Tamil Nadu then there will not be any problem," the report said.

The report also acknowledged that the concerns of the residents of Poes Garden need to be addressed.

"No doubt that she is a universal icon and her leadership qualities with high influencing and convincing capacity is not debated. Keeping this in mind the Government of Tamil Nadu should find ways to implement this proposal at any cost," the report further said.

On December 5, 2018, women from several self help groups had gathered to discuss the proposition of making the late leader's home a hospital for women and children. They affirmed that the ‘question of legal heir does not arise as Jayalalithaa did not have a family’.

In August 2018, Tamil Nadu Edapaddi K Palaniswami had announced that Amma's Veda Nilayam would be converted into a memorial, and the state government had initiated the land acquisition process.

However, Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew — Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar — filed a case seeking to declare them as her legal heirs, stalling the process. The case is still pending in court.

"The decision taken by the State government to convert her residence into govt memorial is the most appropriate one. We the SIA agency are totally convinced that the proposed acquisition for the conversion of former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Selvi J. Jayalalithaa (late) “Veda Illam” at Poes garden as Memorial – by the Government of Tamil Nadu serves public purpose." the report also said.

