1-MIN READ

Jayarajan Potti Appointed Sabarimala Chief Priest

V K Jayarajan Potti was on Saturday appointed 'Melsanthi'(Chief Priest) of the Lord Ayyappa temple here for one year from November 16, when the Mandala Puja season commences. Raji Kumar M N Namboothiri was selected as Chief Priest of the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple.

V K Jayarajan Potti was on Saturday appointed 'Melsanthi'(Chief Priest) of the Lord Ayyappa temple here for one year from November 16, when the Mandala Puja season commences. Raji Kumar M N Namboothiri was selected as Chief Priest of the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple.

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of priests shortlisted after interviews conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine. They will take over as Chief Priests on November 16, on the eve of the 41-day Mandala season starting from the month of Vrishchikam of Malayalam calendar,TDB sources said.

  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 11:28 IST
