Jazeera Airways Flight, Carrying 150 Passengers, Catches Fire After Landing; Passengers Safe

Air Traffic Control and some members of the ground staff noticed a "minor fire" soon after the plane landed and informed the pilot of J9-608 Kuwait-Hyderabad flight, who shut down both the engines immediately.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: One of the engines of a Jazeera Airways aircraft, carrying about 150 passengers, caught fire after the plane landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in the early hours on Thursday.

Airport sources said the Air Traffic Control and also some members of the ground staff noticed a "minor fire" soon after the plane landed and informed the pilot of J9-608 Kuwait-Hyderabad flight, who shut down both the engines immediately.

"The incident occurred at 1.30 am. There was a minor fire in the right engine and it died out after some time. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter," the sources said.

All the passengers disembarked safely and no injuries were reported, they added.

The aircraft was towed from the taxiway to the parking bay.

Jazeera Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
