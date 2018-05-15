English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2018 Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Download Now
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) is scheduled to organize the JCECE Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2018 on 19th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Diploma Engineering courses in the government, non-government and PPP mode Polytechnic Institutions of the state of Jharkhand.
Candidates must cross check the details and in case of any error report to ‘Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examination Board, Sirkha Toli, Tupudana Road, Ranchi- 834010' for hassle free entry in the examination hall.'
JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) on its official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
JCECEB is scheduled to organize the JCECE Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2018 on 19th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Diploma Engineering courses in the government, non-government and PPP mode Polytechnic Institutions of the state of Jharkhand.
Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download Admit Card 2018:
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Download Online Admit Card' tab
Step 3- Click on 'Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 [PECE 2018]'
Step 4 - Login to your profile to preview your Admit Card
Step 5- Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference'
Direct Link:
http://jceceb.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx
The JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card will carry important information like examination venue, candidates' name, date of birth, etc along with important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must cross check the details and in case of any error report to ‘Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examination Board, Sirkha Toli, Tupudana Road, Ranchi- 834010' for hassle free entry in the examination hall.'
Candidates must also comply with Important Instructions to avoid any issues on the exam day.
Also Watch
JCECEB is scheduled to organize the JCECE Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2018 on 19th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Diploma Engineering courses in the government, non-government and PPP mode Polytechnic Institutions of the state of Jharkhand.
Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download Admit Card 2018:
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Download Online Admit Card' tab
Step 3- Click on 'Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 [PECE 2018]'
Step 4 - Login to your profile to preview your Admit Card
Step 5- Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference'
Direct Link:
http://jceceb.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx
The JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card will carry important information like examination venue, candidates' name, date of birth, etc along with important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must cross check the details and in case of any error report to ‘Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examination Board, Sirkha Toli, Tupudana Road, Ranchi- 834010' for hassle free entry in the examination hall.'
Candidates must also comply with Important Instructions to avoid any issues on the exam day.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress