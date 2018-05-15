JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2018 Out on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Download Now

JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) on its official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.JCECEB is scheduled to organize the JCECE Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2018 on 19th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various Diploma Engineering courses in the government, non-government and PPP mode Polytechnic Institutions of the state of Jharkhand.Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in/Step 2 - Click on 'Download Online Admit Card' tabStep 3- Click on 'Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 [PECE 2018]'Step 4 - Login to your profile to preview your Admit CardStep 5- Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference'http://jceceb.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspxThe JCECE Polytechnic Admit Card will carry important information like examination venue, candidates' name, date of birth, etc along with important instructions for the exam day. Candidates must cross check the details and in case of any error report to ‘Jharkhand Combined Competitive Examination Board, Sirkha Toli, Tupudana Road, Ranchi- 834010' for hassle free entry in the examination hall.'Candidates must also comply with Important Instructions to avoid any issues on the exam day.