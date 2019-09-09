Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JD(U) Leader's Son Found Dead at Friend's Residence in Patna, Family Alleges Foul Play

Ayush Kumar, aka Saurav, 21, was the son of Vinod Mukhiya, who was elected unopposed for a second term as Rahui block president of JD(U) on Saturday in Nalanda district, said Patrakar Nagar police station SHO Manoj Kumar.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JD(U) Leader's Son Found Dead at Friend's Residence in Patna, Family Alleges Foul Play
Representative Image.
Loading...

Patna/Nalanda: A JD(U) block president's son was found dead at his friend's residence in the state capital, police said on Sunday, with his family alleging he was killed by his friends.

Ayush Kumar, aka Saurav, 21, was the son of Vinod Mukhiya, who was elected unopposed for a second term as Rahui block president of JD(U) on Saturday in Nalanda district, said Patrakar Nagar police station SHO Manoj Kumar.

Ayush Kumar, a resident of Nijaay village in Nalanda district, had been preparing for competitive examinations in Patna, sources said.

His body was found from his friend's residence in Chitragupta Nagar area this morning. Two of his friends have been detained for questioning, the SHO said.

Primary facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.

When pointed out that the deceased's family has alleged Ayush Kumar was shot dead by his friends, the SHO said police are investigating the case and everything will be clear once FSL report comes out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram