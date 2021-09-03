JD(U) MLA Seen Walking inside Train in Undergarments, Says He Had Upset Stomach

In a shocking incident, passengers aboard a train from Patna to New Delhi raised objections after they spotted Gopal Mandal, a legislator of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal(United) roaming inside the train in his undergarments.

In the incident that took place on Thursday, MLA Gopal Mandal was seen in his underwear in the AC First Class compartment of Tejas Rajdhani Express. The MLA sartorial behavior was condemned by many co-passengers and ensued a fight between both the parties. The Railway Police Force (RPF) and the ticket examiner had to step in.

Reports said that Mandal threatened to shoot a passenger who objected after an argument during the journey over the issue on Thursday.

Photos of the MLA roaming the train coach in a white vest took social media by storm and were widely circulated. Reacting to this, the MLA Told ANI that the reason behind his behavior was an upset stomach.

“The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pajama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," Mandal told news agency ANI on Friday.

The MLA in his defense said that a person sitting in the adjoining compartment stopped him by holding his hand and questioned him for roaming “naked". “That person asked me why I roaming naked. He held my hand. He disturbed me. Then I rushed to the toilet. The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA."

“When the police came and questioned us about the argument, I showed them my clothes… That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologized to him," he said.

