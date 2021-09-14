JDU to Announce Party's Jharkhand Chief on Tuesday

Janata Dal-United JD (U), an important constituent of the ruling coalition in Bihar, is trying to make a strong presence in other states as well. Currently, the party is strengthening its presence in the neighbouring state Jharkhand. JD (U) is likely to announce the name of the new president of the party’s Jharkhand unit on Tuesday. JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has held an “important meeting” in Delhi regarding the selection of the post of party’s Jharkhand state president.

Presiding over a meeting of JD(U)’s national office-bearers in Delhi, Lalan Singh discussed the strategy to strengthen the party in Jharkhand. The meeting was held at the residence of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Party’s national general secretary Afaq Ahmed, former minister Ramsewak Singh and other leaders including Afaq Ahmed, Praveen Singh, Hari Mahto, Ajay Kumar, Gulab Mahto were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Lalan Singh had held an important meeting of the in-charges of all the cells of JDU for the first time after assuming the command. According to party sources, in the meeting, the names of “under-performers” have been identified and they can also be discharged from their posts in the coming days.

Since becoming the JDU President, Lalan Singh has been continuously working to improve the organizational structure of the party. He is making efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level to take advantage in elections. Along with this, the party is also constantly increasing its presence in many parts of the country. Lalan Singh had also recently visited Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last week of August 2021, Lalan Singh called upon the party leaders to work unitedly to fulfil Bihar Chief Minister and party supremo Nitish Kumar’s dream of making JD(U) a national party. He asked party leaders to work unitedly with full dedication and vigour for it.

