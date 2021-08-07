JDU Top Leaders In Race To Be Party’s Second In Command After CM Nitish Kumar

In Bihar, speculations are making rounds about who will be the second lead man in Janta Dal United (JDU) after the party founder and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and take important decisions for the party.

Political analysts firmly believe that speculation for the party vice president started with the return of Lalan Singh to Patna after becoming JDU national president.

However, sources in the party say, the fight for the second position in the party will not be a cake walk for Singh. People keeping close eye on the political developments of the state are waiting for August 16, when JDU quota Central minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will be on his Patna visit. If sources in the party are to be believed a grand welcome is being planned for RCP Singh.

Political analysts say, speculations for the number two position contender in the party started after seeing the grand welcome of the party national president and the welcome preparations being made for the central minister.

Sources in the JDU said that RCP Singh will directly go to the party office as he reaches Patna. There he will meet party senior leaders and workers. But eyes of all will be on his welcome ceremony as the party president Lalan Singh had received a majestic welcome. RCP’s welcome ceremony will be compared to Lalan Singh’s as a large number of party workers from across the state and senior leaders had reached Patna party office to welcome the newly appointed party president.

According to party sources, supporters of RCP Singh and Lalan Singh from the past few weeks are trying to prove that their leader has a better hold and support in the party.

Party members state that RCP Singh has more supporters than Lalan Singh as he was in charge of the organisation. However, the local leaders may shift towards Lalan Singh as he is currently the party national president. Both the leaders are trying their best to be the winner in the race for the second-in-command.

.However, many believe Upendra Kushwaha is also in the race for the party vice president position. Kushwaha is visiting every district in the state to strengthen his position in the party. Kushwaha, currently an MLC, is the president of the party parliamentary board. Sources in the party say, in the coming few days he might also become a minister in Nitih’s Cabinet.

Whenever Kushwaha is asked if he is a contender for the party vice president position, he always replies that he wants JDU to be the number one party in Bihar.

