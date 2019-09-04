‘Jealous’ of His Friend Travelling Abroad, Student Sends Bomb Threat to Hyderabad Airport, Arrested

Hyderabad: A 24-year old M.Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending a mail threatening to blow up the international airport here, police said.

K Shashikanth sent the mail on Tuesday to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's customer support out of jealousy to prevent his childhood friend Sairam Kaleru from leaving to Canada for higher studies, police said, adding the mail was sent using Sairam's mail.

"I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow," the accused said in the mail sent through the airport's website under the "contact us" column, a police release said.

Upon receiving the mail, airport authorities informed the police who in turn along with officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security conducted thorough discussion on Tuesday and declared the information as hoax.

Shashikanth had earlier tried to get his friend's visa cancelled by sending fake mails to Canadian authorities, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.