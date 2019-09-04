Take the pledge to vote

‘Jealous’ of His Friend Travelling Abroad, Student Sends Bomb Threat to Hyderabad Airport, Arrested

'I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow,' the accused said in the mail sent through the airport's website under the 'contact us' column.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
File photo of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
Hyderabad: A 24-year old M.Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending a mail threatening to blow up the international airport here, police said.

K Shashikanth sent the mail on Tuesday to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's customer support out of jealousy to prevent his childhood friend Sairam Kaleru from leaving to Canada for higher studies, police said, adding the mail was sent using Sairam's mail.

"I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow," the accused said in the mail sent through the airport's website under the "contact us" column, a police release said.

Upon receiving the mail, airport authorities informed the police who in turn along with officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security conducted thorough discussion on Tuesday and declared the information as hoax.

Shashikanth had earlier tried to get his friend's visa cancelled by sending fake mails to Canadian authorities, the release said.

