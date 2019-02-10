English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Jeans in Delhi, Saree and Sindoor in Constituency': Another BJP MP Takes Sexist Jibe on Priyanka
The Congress Mahila wing has filed a complaint at the BKC Cyber Crime Police Station here for a 'malicious' online campaign against newly-appointed general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Sexist remarks make frequent comebacks in Indian politics. Priyanka Gandhi's recent entry into politics made news for two reasons: that the second and last known figure in Gandhi family has officially entered politics, and how Indian politicians have reduced her entry to a mere sexist remark.
BJP MP Harish Dwivedi is the recent addition to the list of politicians who made sexist remarks on Priyanka Gandhi. Speaking to the media, Dwivedi said, "Rahul fail hain toh Priyanka bhi fail hain. Jab Priyanka Gandhi Delhi mein rehti hain toh jeans aur top mein rehti hai aur jab shetra mein aati hain toh saree aur sindoor laga kar aati hain." (If Rahul failed, so will Priyanka. Priyanka Gandhi wears jeans and t-shirt in Delhi, but when she visits her constituency she adorns the saree and sindoor)
Gandhi has been at the receiving end of such remarks since she announced her entry into politics with politicians launching comments on her looks, lack of political experience, lineage and husband. Her identity has been validated by comparing her to the people in her life.
Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha, when asked what he thinks about Gandhi, said, "She's very beautiful. But other than that she holds no political achievement or talent." Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi also had major problem with Priyanka due to her resemblance with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Taking a swipe at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry in politics, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that the party was fielding "chocolaty" faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders.
"A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics," Vijayvargiya had told reporters.
Besides recent episodes, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar two years back had also passed ill comments when Priyanka was posed as one of the star campaigners of Congress ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. "There are many other girls/women more beautiful than her who are star campaigners. There are heroines, there are artists, they are more (beautiful)," the MP had said.
#WATCH BJP MP Harish Dwivedi in Basti: Rahul fail hain toh Priyanka bhi fail hain. Jab Priyanka Gandhi Delhi mein rehti hain toh jeans aur top mein rehti hai aur jab shetra mein aati hain toh saree aur sindoor laga kar aati hain.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2019
(09.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/ksA8DcI0Hi
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
