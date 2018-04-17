English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeans, Mobile Phones Banned For Girls in This Haryana Village
The village panchayat had issued a diktat for girls a year ago after several incidents of elopement were reported.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: It may sound bizarre, but girls in Ishapur Kheri village in Rohtak district of khap-dominated Haryana are not allowed to wear jeans and keep mobile phones with them.
The village panchayat had issued a diktat for girls a year ago after several incidents of elopement were reported. The village is situated on the outskirts of Goahana-Jind road.
Here, girls are scared of wearing jeans or keeping mobile phones with them as the panchayat forbids them to do so.
"Ishapur Kheri got a bad name after two-three couples from the village eloped. The decision was reinforced a year back and meetings are held in every mohalla to spread awareness about adhering to the orders of the panchayat. The result is visible," says the village sarpanch Prem Singh.
"Earlier, most of the girls used to wear jeans while going to their colleges outside the village but now they wear traditional attire and do not keep mobile phones," he says.
Girls in the village, however, do not agree with the move. "No man has the right to dictate what we should wear or not. Panchayat needs to change its archaic and medieval mindset. Mobile phones are a necessity in today’s world and we should not be stopped from using them," say students of Gohana College on conditions of anonymity.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
