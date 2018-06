JEE AAT 2018 Results Declared at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Now

‘Result of AAT 2018 conducted on June 17, 2018 will be announced on June 20, 2018’ read an official notification.

JEE AAT 2018 Results have been declared by IIT Kanpur on jeeadv.ac.in.IIT Kanpur had organized the JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2018 on 14June 2018, earlier last week, for which it has released Scores and Result.The JEE Advanced AAT 2018 exam was organized for candidates seeking admissions to B.Arch programme offered by IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur. It is notable that candidates who meet the minimum cut-off in JEE AAT 2018 will be able to participate in the counseling process for the same. Candidates who had appeared for the 14June JEE AAT 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and check their result status now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on Result of AAT 2018 Step 3 – Enter your JEE Advanced Registration Number, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email addressStep 4 – Download your Result and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/