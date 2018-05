JEE Advanced 2018 Admit Card released at jeeadv.ac.in, Download Now

Step 2 – Click on Download Admit Card for JEE (Advanced) 2018

JEE Advanced 2018 Admit Cards have been released on its official website - jeeadv.ac.in . IIT Kanpur is scheduled to organize the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on Sunday, 20May 2018, in two shifts viz Session 1 – 9am to 12noon & Session 2 – 2pm to 5pm IST. Candidates need to submit their provisional Admit Cards before the morning shift to get an original Admit Card at the allotted examination centre. Those who have enrolled (successfully or partially) for JEE Advanced 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their provisional admit cards now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in// Step 3 – Enter your JEE Advanced Registration number, date of birth, mobile number, email address, captcha code and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/ Candidates who were not able to make the online payment before the Online Registration closed for JEE Advanced 2018, need to bring along a draft/banker's cheque in favour of "Organizing Chairman JEE (Advanced)" payable at Kanpur to pay the JEE Advanced 2018 application fee. ‘NO PERSONAL Cheques will be accepted.’