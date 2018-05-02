English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in. Click Here for Details
The JEE Advanced 2018 registration process today ( May 2nd, 2018) at 10 am on its official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advance 2018 Registration process has already begun for Foreign Nationals. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE announced the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and AIR All India Ranks JEE Main results 2018 on its official website jeemain.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), on Monday, April 30. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Board Result for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main results 2018 of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) are also available on cbseresults.nic.in
JEE Advanced 2018 will be organized in two shifts by IIT, Kanpur in computer-based mode as per the following schedule:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), on Monday, April 30.
Now, it is time for JEE Advanced 2018 registration process. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the JEE Advanced 2018 registration process today ( May 2nd, 2018) at 10am on its official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advance 2018 Registration process has already begun for Foreign Nationals.
As per the JEE Mains Result 2018, a total of 2,31,024 candidates (1,80, 331 boys and 50,693 girls) have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 exam this year. The candidates who have cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE's Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 must register themselves on the online portal on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM. The registered candidates for JEE Advanced 2018 will be able to pay the application fee till 8th May 2018.
Steps students should follow register for JEE Advanced 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official link jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the link Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2018 of JEE (Main) 2018
Step 3: Click on the link Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2018 of JEE (Main) 2018
Step 4: Fill up all the details
Step 5: Enter save and summit
Step: Pay registration fee for JEE Advanced 2018
JEE Advanced 2018 Examination Schedule:
JEE Advanced 2018 will be organized in two shifts by IIT, Kanpur in computer-based mode as per the following schedule:
* Paper I from 9am to 12 noon
* Paper II from 2pm to 5pm
Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2018:
1. The candidate must have been born on or after 1st October, 1993. Age-relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC, ST, and PWD candidates.
2. The candidate must not have appeared in JEE Advanced 2016 or earlier as permission is granted for two attempts in consecutive years only.
3. The candidate must not have accepted admission in any IIT before.
4. The candidate must have appeared for Class 12th Board Exam in the year 2017/2018 for the first time, an exception is given to students of the year 2016 whose results were declared post-June 2016.
