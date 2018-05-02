JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in. Click Here for Details

Now, it is time for JEE Advanced 2018 registration process. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the JEE Advanced 2018 registration process today ( May 2nd, 2018) at 10am on its official website – jeeadv.ac.in . The JEE Advance 2018 Registration process has already begun for Foreign Nationals.

As per the JEE Mains Result 2018, a total of 2,31,024 candidates (1,80, 331 boys and 50,693 girls) have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 exam this year. The candidates who have cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE's Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 must register themselves on the online portal on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM. The registered candidates for JEE Advanced 2018 will be able to pay the application fee till 8th May 2018.

Steps students should follow register for JEE Advanced 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official link jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2018 of JEE (Main) 2018

Step 3: Click on the link Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2018 of JEE (Main) 2018

Step 4: Fill up all the details

Step 5: Enter save and summit

Step: Pay registration fee for JEE Advanced 2018

JEE Advanced 2018 Examination Schedule:



JEE Advanced 2018 will be organized in two shifts by IIT, Kanpur in computer-based mode as per the following schedule:

* Paper I from 9am to 12 noon

* Paper II from 2pm to 5pm

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2018:

1. The candidate must have been born on or after 1st October, 1993. Age-relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC, ST, and PWD candidates.

2. The candidate must not have appeared in JEE Advanced 2016 or earlier as permission is granted for two attempts in consecutive years only.

3. The candidate must not have accepted admission in any IIT before.

4. The candidate must have appeared for Class 12th Board Exam in the year 2017/2018 for the first time, an exception is given to students of the year 2016 whose results were declared post-June 2016.