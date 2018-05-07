JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Deadline Extended Till 10am Tomorrow, 8th May 2018

JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Deadline has been extended till 10am tomorrow i.e. 8th May 2018. The last date to register online for JEE Advanced 2018 was today i.e. 7th May 2018; however, an update was released on the official website that stated, ‘The registration deadline is extended to 10:00 hrs (IST) on Tuesday 8th May 2018. There will be NO FURTHER extension of this deadline.Candidates (qualified through JEE Main 2018 or Foreign candidates) interested in appearing for JEE(Adv)2018 must complete their registration before the deadline. Non-registered or partially registered candidates after the above deadline will NOT be permitted to appear in JEE(Adv)2018 for any reason.’A total of 231024 candidates have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 and they need to register themselves for the same separately. Eligible candidates must complete all formalities in time and register online at the earliest to get hassle-free entry in the JEE Advanced 2018 examination hall.Candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 5pm tomorrow, 8th May 2018. ‘Deadline for fee payment of registered candidates (Step 1 and Step 2 completed and step 3 pending) is 17:00 hrs IST 8th May 2018’ read another note.The JEE Advanced 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 20th May 2018, next week, in Fully Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from this year. Registered candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Cards, which are scheduled to be released on 14th May 2018.