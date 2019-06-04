JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key: IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced Answer Key Shortly at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2019: The JEE advanced answer key 2019, JEE answer key 2019 for advanced examination will be released on today (Thursday). The preliminary JEE advanced answer key 2019 will be published by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee at jeeadv.ac.in (https:// jeeadv.ac.in). The JEE Advanced 2019 examination was held on May 27.Candidates can also download their JEE advanced answer key 2019, JEE 2019 Advanced Answer Key on its alternative admission portal https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/. For clearing JEEAdvanced, candidates have to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall.Steps to download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2019Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.inStep 2: Click on the link ‘JEE Advanced answer key 2019’Step 3: On new window enter your registration number, contact detail and captchaStep 4: The JEE answer key 2019 for advanced examination will appear on the screenStep 5: Download your JEE Advanced answer key 2019 and estimate your number of correct answersJEE Advanced answer key 2019: Raising ObjectionsCandidates can raise objection in the JEE Advanced answer key till June 5, evening (5 pm). The prescribed format has to be adhered and submitted before the panel in online mode. After, a thorough discussion among the panel member, a final answer key will be released based on which the result will be declared on June 14.