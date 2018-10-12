JEE Advanced 2019 Exam on 19th May 2019, Check More at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2019 Exam Date has been announced on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, as per which, JEE Advanced 2019 will be organized on 19th May 2019 for candidates aspiring admissions to the prestigious IITs across India. ‘The JEE (Advanced) 2019 will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019.The entire JEE (Advanced) 2019 Examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode’ reads a notification on jeeadv.ac.in.There are a total of 23 IITs in the country currently and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be organizing JEE Advanced 2019 this year.JEE Advanced 2018 was organized by IIT Kanpur in fully Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the first time ever, and as per JEE Mains Result 2018, a total of 2,31,024 candidates (1,80, 331 boys and 50,693 girls) had qualified for JEE Advanced 2018, out of which approximately 1.55 lakh candidates had appeared and 18,138 students met the cut-off.As per the past trends, JEE Advanced 2019 Registration is expected to begin in May 2019 once the results of JEE Main 2019 are announced.Candidates who will secure the top 2 lakh positions will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2019, provided the candidate has never accepted admission in IIT before and should not have appeared for JEE Advanced 2017 or earlier as permission is granted for maximum two attempts in two consecutive years.