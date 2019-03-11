LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
JEE Advanced 2019: Exam to Clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Updates Likely on jeeadv.ac.in

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the IIT Roorkee may decide to change the JEE Advanced 2019 examination date in the interest of avoiding any conflict. Candidates must keep a check on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for updates.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2019: Exam to Clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Updates Likely on jeeadv.ac.in
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
JEE Advanced 2019 | The JEE Advanced 2019 exam will clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, as per the Election Commission of India's announcement of the schedule. The ECI announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be conducted in 7 phases across India on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, 2019. JEE Advanced 2019, which is the entrance examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, is also scheduled for May 19, 2019 (Sunday). Therefore, the date is expected to be revised and an update on the JEE Advanced 2019 exam date is likely to be up on jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, IIT Roorkee, would be conducting the JEE Advanced 2019 examination. The institution has not yet released a notification regarding the clash on its website. As per the standard rule, the date of JEE Advanced examination is not changed in case of a holiday on the date. However, with Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and State Assembly Elections in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the case might be different this year. Check the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates for more information here.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the IIT Roorkee may decide to change the JEE Advanced 2019 examination date in the interest of avoiding any conflict. Therefore, candidates are hence advised to keep a check on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for updates regarding the JEE Advanced 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
