1-min read

IIT Roorkee will release Joint Entrance Examinations Advanced 2019 answer sheets today on the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2019: IIT Roorkee to Release JEE Advanced Answer Sheets Today at jeeadv.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
JEE 2019 Advanced Answer Sheet 2019 | The official answer sheet of JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be released today by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee at its official website, jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2019 answer sheet will be uploaded at the JEE 2019 Advanced official webpage after 4 pm. Candidates can access their marked answers with the help of JEE Advanced 2019 answer sheet. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee conducted the JEE Advanced 2019 Examination, for the year 2018-19.

The JEE 2019 Advanced Examination was held on May 27. The Indian Institute of Technology IIT Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced Answer Sheet 2019, JEE Answer Sheet, JEE 2019 Advanced Recorded Response Sheet on its alternative admission portal https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.

All the registered JEE Advanced exam takers will receive a notification on their registered email address and phone numbers once the JEE Advanced Answer Sheet 2019, JEE 2019 Advanced response sheet is released. According to a media report, this year, 1.68 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced exam.

Exam takers who have appeared for the second phase of JEE Examination, can download their JEE Advanced Answer Sheet 2019 till June 1 (Saturday). Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to download JEE Advanced Answer Sheet 2019 from the official homepage of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee-

JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Sheet: Steps to download your JEE Advanced recorded response

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in or the cportal.jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading download JEE 2019 Advanced Answer Sheet
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details
Step 4: The JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Sheet or JEE Answer Sheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the 2019 JEE Advanced response sheet

Soon after the release of JEE Advanced Answer Sheet 2019, the answer key for JEE Advanced 2019 is scheduled to be out on from June 4 (Tuesday). Then, the deadline for raising objection in JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key will be followed till June 5 and the final JEE Advanced Result declaration is to be made on June 14.
