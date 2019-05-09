Take the pledge to vote

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Extended Till May 14 for Odisha; For Others Process to End Today

The JEE Advanced 2019 registration will continue till May 14 for candidates, who have registered from Odisha state.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Representational photo (PTI)
JEE Advanced Registration 2019 | The online registration cum application process for IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 will end today by 5 pm. However, JEE Advanced 2019 registration will continue till May 14 for candidates, who have registered from Odisha state. Due to severe internet disturbance and damage caused by the Cyclone Fani, also pronounced as Foni, the JEE Advanced 2019 registration process is extended for 5 days.

According to a report, the Union Human Resources Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar, has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday for extending the registration date of the JEE Advanced examinations by at least 10 days in the wake of Cyclone Fani. However, the JEE Advanced extension has been granted for 5 days and the last date for paying JEE Advanced application fee is May 10 tomorrow.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains can apply for 2019 IIT-JEE Advanced through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the IIT-JEE Advanced phase is being conducted by the IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced 2019: Steps for Registration

1: Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in
2: Click on apply for JEE 2019 Advanced tab
3: Enter your JEE Main 2019 Roll Number , Date of Birth and create a new password for registrating
4: Follow the JEE Advanced Registration 2019 steps as they are directed
5: Upload your latest picture and signature
6: Pay IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 Application Fees in online or in offline mode
All the SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates have to pay Rs 1300 as IIT-JEE Advanced Application Fee,. For all other candidates it is Rs 2600. The JEE Advanced 2019 Exam is scheduled for May 27 and approximately 2,24,000 students will take JEE Advanced online exam.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
