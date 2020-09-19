JEE Advanced 2020: Only 1.6 Lakh Students Finished Registration Process by the End of Deadline

The registration portal for JEE Advanced 2020 has been closed on September 18. Out of top 2.5 lakh students who have cleared the JEE Mains 2020, only 1.60 lakh students completed the registration process by the deadline. This marks only 64% registration of the total eligible candidates. Registration for JEE Advanced 2020 was started on September 12.

JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. Only candidates who have completed the registration process will be allowed to take the exam.

Talking about the less percentage of candidates who have completed the registration, a senior Professor from IIT Bombay is quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “Most students who apply for JEE-Adv are those who have scored very well and sure of making it into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of their choice.” The professor mentioned that those students who know they could get through a private engineering institute with their class 12 and Common Entrance Test (CET) scores closer home do not waste their time preparing for JEE Advanced.

IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced this year. The number of exam centres across the country has been increased to 1,150 by the exam officials, owing to social distancing norms and other safety guidelines of COVID-19. The exam will be conducted in 222 cities across the country, an increase from last year’s 164.

Top 2.5 lakh candidates who have qualified the JEE Mains are allowed to do registration for JEE advanced. The JEE main exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 this year.

Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Mains 2020, out of which only 3,43,958 candidates took the exam. This year, the JEE Main cut-off for general category was 90.3765335. However last year it was 89.7548849.