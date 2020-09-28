JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers Released by IIT Delhi, Preliminary Answer Keys Expected Tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 was conducted across the country on September 27. JEE Advanced 2020 Paper I and Paper II is now released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Students who have appeared for the exam can access the question papers at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced question papers are in PDF format and candidates can download it from the website and check them. The exam was held in an online mode and had multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The complete duration to finish each paper was three hours.

The question papers of JEE Advanced 2020 consisted of three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with each section having 18 questions.

Students seeking admission to IITs had to attempt both JEE Advanced 2020 Paper I and Paper II.

Out of top 2.5 lakh students who have cleared the JEE Mains 2020, only 1.60 lakh students had registration for JEE Advanced 2020 by the deadline.

Every year 2.5 lakh top rank holders in JEE Mains are allowed to register for JEE Advanced.

The provisional answer key of JEE Advanced is expected to be released on September 29. IIT Delhi will also release the candidates' response sheet along with the JEE Advanced answer keys 2020.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objection, if any, against the JEE Advanced 2020 provisional answer keys. Based on the responses, final answer keys will be prepared and JEE Advanced 2020 results will be declared on October 5 at 10 am.

Those who qualify the examination will have to participate in JoSSA counselling and seat allotment process to get admission into 23 IITs.

JEE Advanced 2020 question paper: How to download

Step 1: Visit JEE Advanced 2020 official website – jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions, "Click here to access JEE (Advanced) 2020 Question Papers

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to select the paper as well as the subject

Step 4: Question papers will be available in PDF format.

Here's the direct link to download JEE (Advanced) 2020 question papers: https://jeeadv.ac.in/paper2020.php

JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted in two shifts at 1,150 centres in 222 cities across the country. The number of exam centres has been increased this year owing to social distancing norms and other health and safety guidelines of COVID-19 pandemic.