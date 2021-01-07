JEE Advanced 2021 Dates Live Updates: Exam for IIT Admission to be on July 3, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal



"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said. "The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," he said.



The education minister had also said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021. He further said that a decision on when to commence the exams will be taken by the government later.



Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online, CBSE officials had earlier said. The officials of the board also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.



The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.