JEE Advanced 2021 Dates Live Updates: Exam for IIT Admission to be on July 3, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal

JEE Advanced 2021 Dates Live Updates: Exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for academic session 2021 will take place on July 3, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced. He will also declare the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 shortly. "Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM," Pokhriyal tweeted on Wednesday.
Earlier, the education minister had announced that JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. The minister added that the exams are being conducted in 13 languages for the first time.