JEE Advanced 2021 Dates Live Updates: Exam for IIT Admission to be on July 3, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal

News18.com | January 07, 2021, 18:19 IST
Event Highlights

JEE Advanced 2021 Dates Live Updates: Exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for academic session 2021 will take place on July 3, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced. He will also declare the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 shortly. "Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM," Pokhriyal tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, the education minister had announced that JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. The minister added that the exams are being conducted in 13 languages for the first time.
Jan 07, 2021 18:19 (IST)

JEE Advanced 2021 Date Announced | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal today announced date and eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021 exam. 

Jan 07, 2021 18:08 (IST)

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam on July 3 | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on 3 July, and will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur. "I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam," he said.

Jan 07, 2021 18:04 (IST)

JEE Advanced 2021 Eligibility Relaxation | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal today announced that the condition for 75 per cent marks in the class 12 board exams as eligiblilty to take the test has been relaxed for this year too.

Jan 07, 2021 17:51 (IST)

JEE Advanced 2021 Dates | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce dates and other details soon on his Twitter handle and other social media platforms.

Jan 07, 2021 17:31 (IST)

JEE Main 2021 Registration Process | The online application process for the JEE Main 2021 exam began on December 16, 2020 and will end on January 16, 2021. Candidates can make application fee payment till January 17.

Jan 07, 2021 17:24 (IST)

What to Expect? | Apart from announcing dates for JEE Advanced 2021 exam, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal is also likely to speak on issues raised by students like an increase in the number of attempts for those who appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 amid Covid-19 restrictions, and syllabus cut. 

Jan 07, 2021 17:16 (IST)

Where to Check JEE Advanced 2021 Dates | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce dates and other details at 6pm today on his Twitter handle and other social media platforms.

Jan 07, 2021 17:05 (IST)

JEE Advanced 2021 Dates | As per rule, candidates have to clear JEE Main exam every year to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who cleared JEE Main 2020 but did not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 will be allowed to appear for Advanced 2021. It is to be noted that this was a one-time option.

Jan 07, 2021 16:49 (IST)

Today at 6pm | Check out the tweet by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal in which he said that he will make the announcement for dates of JEE Advanced exams 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission into various courses at IITs.

Jan 07, 2021 16:46 (IST)

CBSE Exams 2021 | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal had also announced the dates of CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2021. The practical exams will be conducted from March 1, while the theory exams will be held between May 4 and 10, the results of which will be declared by July 15.

Jan 07, 2021 16:45 (IST)

JEE Main 2021 Exams | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal had recently made an announcement regarding the dates and other criteria of the JEE Main 2021 exams. He said that this year, the exams will be taken four times over the months ofFebruary, March, April and May. The first phase of the exams will be carried between February 23 and February 26. The decision was taken to allow students to choose the suitable schedule so as to avoid any clashes with the board exams conducted by various states.

Jan 07, 2021 16:41 (IST)

Ramesh Pokhriyal to Announce JEE Advanced Date 2021 | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal has been holding frequent interactions with the students, parents and teachers over the past several weeks regarding the dates, syllabus, eligibility etc of the various competitive exams like JEE, NEET as well as the CBSE Board examinations. He has been seeking suggestions from the students and trying to address their concerns in these interactions.

Jan 07, 2021 16:38 (IST)

About JEE Advanced Exam | The JEE Advanced is conducted for the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of the JEE Main exams. Only those students who have secured more than 75 per cent marks in the class 12 board exams are eligible to take the test. However, this condition was relaxed last year considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced are eligible to get admissions into the IITs.

Jan 07, 2021 16:37 (IST)

JEE Advanced Dates 2021 | Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates of JEE Advanced exams 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission into various courses at IITs at 6pm today. The minister will address the students through his social media accounts to provide the much-needed information regarding the competitive exams.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said. "The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," he said.

The education minister had also said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021. He further said that a decision on when to commence the exams will be taken by the government later.

Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online, CBSE officials had earlier said. The officials of the board also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

