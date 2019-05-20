Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Likely to be Released Shortly at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Download

The JEE 2019 Admit Card or the Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be available at the JEE advance’s official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Likely to be Released Shortly at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Download
Image for Representation
Loading...
JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Advanced today (May 20). It is expected that the JEE 2019 Admit Card, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card will be available at the JEE advance’s official website jeeadv.ac.in. The 2019 JEE Advanced Admit Card is available only in online mode. Candidates can access their JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card by using this direct link https://jeeadv.ac.in/admit-cards.html(soon to be activated)

According to a Business Standard report, candidates can download JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card till May 27.

The online JEE 2019 Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 , JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card can be downloaded by entering the required details. Candidates, who have qualified the JEE Mains 2019 exam are eligible for the JEE advanced and can download the same at the earliest.

JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Here are the steps to download JEE admit card 2019 from the official webpage-

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will get ' JEE Admit Card 2019' link
Step 3: Click on JEE Advance 2019 Admit Card
Step 3: On the new login page, enter your registration details
Step 4: Hit submit button
Step 5: The JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take print out.

As many as 2, 24,000 students have qualified JEE Mains exam and shall be appearing for the JEE Advanced, which is scheduled for May 27.
The JEE Mains 2019 will be conducted in two sessions. The timing for paper I is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram