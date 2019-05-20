English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Likely to be Released Shortly at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Download
The JEE 2019 Admit Card or the Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be available at the JEE advance’s official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Image for Representation
Loading...
JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Advanced today (May 20). It is expected that the JEE 2019 Admit Card, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card will be available at the JEE advance’s official website jeeadv.ac.in. The 2019 JEE Advanced Admit Card is available only in online mode. Candidates can access their JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card by using this direct link https://jeeadv.ac.in/admit-cards.html(soon to be activated)
According to a Business Standard report, candidates can download JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card till May 27.
The online JEE 2019 Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 , JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card can be downloaded by entering the required details. Candidates, who have qualified the JEE Mains 2019 exam are eligible for the JEE advanced and can download the same at the earliest.
JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Here are the steps to download JEE admit card 2019 from the official webpage-
Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will get ' JEE Admit Card 2019' link
Step 3: Click on JEE Advance 2019 Admit Card
Step 3: On the new login page, enter your registration details
Step 4: Hit submit button
Step 5: The JEE Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take print out.
As many as 2, 24,000 students have qualified JEE Mains exam and shall be appearing for the JEE Advanced, which is scheduled for May 27.
The JEE Mains 2019 will be conducted in two sessions. The timing for paper I is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.
