1-min read

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link, steps Here

The JEE Admit Card, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, was released on Thursday and available for download at the JEE advance’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link, steps Here
Representative image.
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Released | The JEE Admit Card, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, was released on Thursday and available for download at the JEE advance’s official website jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has hosted the JEE Advanced 2019 admit card through a direct link at the JEE Advanced candidate portal. Candidates, who have qualified the JEE Mains, are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam, and have to download their JEE Advanced Admit Card from the IIT’s Roorkee official website or JEE Advanced candidate’s portal, by entering their exam credential.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Follow the below listed steps and download the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019-

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘JEE advanced 2019 admit card’
Step 3: Enter the details like JEE advanced registration number, date of birth, mobile number, email id
Step 4: Click on login button
Step 5: The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out

Check the details printed on your JEE Admit Card, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 as well as any one of the ID proof documents and carry it at your exam center. Without the same, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the JEE Advanced examination.

For the academic year 2019-20, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is scheduled for May 27 and will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Reportedly, approximately 1.35 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
