Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JEE Advanced Exam 2019 Topper Archit Bubna Says Want to Pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay or Delhi

The JEE Advanced Exam 2019 result or the JEE Results 2019 was uploaded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on the jeeadv.ac.in.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JEE Advanced Exam 2019 Topper Archit Bubna Says Want to Pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay or Delhi
Image for Representation
Loading...

New Delhi: For 17-year-old Archit Bubna, preparation for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2019 began before he entered Class 11 as he had set his sight on securing a seat at one of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Bubna came third in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019.

A student Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, Bubna said he did not take too much stress about studies and was thorough with the syllabus. He secured 97 per cent in his Class XII Board exams.

"JEE (Advanced) question papers require high amount of thinking as compared to JEE (Mains). I had joined coaching and studied everyday for three to four hours. I was just regular with my course and gave equal importance to Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics," he told PTI.

He secured 335 out of 372 marks. He obtained 116, 112 and 107 marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics respectively.

"I never stressed about my studies and my preparations began much before I entered Class 11. After giving the exam, I was confident of ending up in the top five rank-holders," he added.

Bubna said he wants to get into IIT-Bombay or IIT-Delhi and wants to pursue Computer Science. He said his father has been his inspiration and motivated him to pursue his dreams.

His father is a businessman and mother a homemaker. He has an elder sister.

The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra emerging as the topper. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both papers one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram