1-MIN READ

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam to Be Conducted on August 23, Announces HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Bombay on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Bombay on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@DrRPNishank)

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The JEE (Main) this year will be from July 18-23, Pokhriyal had earlier announced, ending days of uncertainty for about 25 lakh candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier deferred JEE Main 2020, which was to be conducted on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Union government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. The JEE exams were also postponed as the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was extended.

