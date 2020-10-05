JEE-Advanced Exams: Topper Pune Boy Says Will Stick To MIT

Pune: A Pune-based boy who topped the Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced, results of which were announced on Monday, said he would continue with his studies in the United States’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Chirag Falor, who topped the prestigious exam on Monday after obtaining an all-India rank (AIR) of 12 in JEE- Main, secured admission in MIT in March but was pursuing studies online from here due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

“I have already attended classes online at MIT and will continue with it,” Falor told .

