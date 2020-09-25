JEE Advanced Officials Allot Exam Centres of their First Three Preferences to 97.94% Candidates

IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 at around 1000 centres across the country. In a statement, IIT Delhi claimed that out of 1,55,511 candidates who have paid the JEE Advanced registration fee, 97.94 % of candidates have been allocated examination cities which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration.

The remaining 2.06 per cent of candidates have been allotted the exam cities which fall under the eight preferences made by them during registration. This year, JEE advanced has been conducted keeping in view the student’s convenience to reach to the centre owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by NDTV, IIT Delhi’s statement reads, “Of the total registered candidates who paid their registration fees i.e. 1,55,511 candidates, 97.94% have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration.” Candidates belonging to PWD category were allotted the centres as per their first preference.

A total of 2.5 lakh candidates were eligible to fill the JEE advanced 2020 application form, out of which only 1,60,831 candidates had registered for the exam and only 1,55,511 candidates have paid the JEE advanced registration fees. The 991 candidates, who did not pay the JEE advanced 2020 registration fee, have also been allotted exam centres out of the eight choices. However, IIT Delhi stated that these 991 candidates won’t appear in the exam as per the past data.

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted by following all the safety guidelines and social distancing norms. The exam officials have also increased the number of centres owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be conducted at around 1000 centres in 222 cities across the country. However, last year, it was 600 examination centres in 164 cities.

IIT Delhi alumni will also avail a platform called Eduride to provide transportation facility to the candidates who face difficulty in reaching to the exam centre. Students and volunteers who wish to offer help by providing a vehicle or funds can register themselves at eduride.in.