JEE Advanced Result 2019 Declared: IIT Roorkee Announces All India Ranks, Answer Keys at jeeadv.ac.in; Links

JEE Result 2019 Declared | The JEE Advanced Result 2019 has been officially declared by IIT, Roorkee. The JEE Result 2019 for IIT JEE Advanced Examination, which was the second round of test conducted after the JEE Main, has been released by the exam administrator Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee on its website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates of JEE Main 2019 who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) on May 27 can check their rank and JEE Advanced Result 2019 at the IIT JEE Advanced admission portal and its URL . For this academic year, a total of 2,45,000 JEE Main candidates qualified for IIT JEE (Advanced) 2019. The entrance test was conducted on May 27 in the computer-based test format. Last week, on June 6 the JEE Advanced 2019 Answer Key was released by IIT Roorkee. The National Testing Agency has declared the JEE Main Result 2019 for Architecture examination on May 14.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2- On homepage, there is a tab reading ‘JEE Result 2019’

Step 3- Click on it and you will be redirected JEE Advanced Result 2019 page

Step 4- On new window enter the required details like roll number, email id, and phone number

Step 5- Submit the details by clicking on view JEE Result 2019 button

Step 6- The JEE Advanced Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Step 7- Take a printout of JEE Result 2019 for future reference