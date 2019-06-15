'You Will Play Pivotal Role': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Congratulates JEE Toppers
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' spoke to the JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers over the phone and appreciated their feat.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took charge as the HRD minister on Friday (Image : Facebook).
New Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers on Friday and said encouraged those students who could not qualify not to lose heart.
The minister spoke to the JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers over the phone and appreciated their feat.
"Heartiest congratulations to all those students who qualified for the JEE(Advanced) 2019 organised by IIT-Roorkee. I am sure you will play a pivotal role in the making of new India. Students who could not qualify in the entrance test should not be disappointed because there will be many opportunities to prove your mettle," Nishank tweeted.
The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Friday, with Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Maharashtra emerging as the topper. Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both the papers one and two of the examination, 38,705 have cleared the exam.
